Governor Seeks $10 Million For Opioid Antidote

LYCOMING COUNTY -- If there is a paramedic on board a Susquehanna Regional EMS ambulance, by law they must have access to an overdose antidote called Narcan also known as Naloxone.

"At least over the last, I would say, three or four years the cases of overdoses that we have responded to have sky rocketed," said Tony Bixby of Susquehanna Regional EMS.

If Narcan is administered in time, someone who overdoses but still has a pulse may be saved by the opioid reverse agent.

Right now, if there was an overdose in Lycoming County a paramedic would probably be the person to administer Narcan. What if police officers or other first responders had Narcan with them? There is money in governor Wolf's proposed budget for that purpose.

If Governor Wolf's budget is approved, $10 million may be available through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

The grant money would help law enforcement and first responders buy the overdose antidote.

Almost a year ago Carolyn Miele found her 27 year old son unconscious from an overdose on heroin.

"I though I better go check on him. I should have checked on him earlier," said Miele.

If it means fewer families are affected by a fatal overdose from the drug, Carolyn is all for the governor's proposed idea. "I certainly don't want any parent to feel the way i feel on a daily basis," she commented.

Narcan may be a quick fix, but both Carolyn and emergency responders agree, addicts will need further support and treatment.