× For Sale: Organic Farm in Wayne County

DAMASCUS TOWNSHIP — If you are in the market for a farm, there’s one for sale in Wayne County. This isn’t just any farm, but a certified organic farm that’s ready to go.

In the dead of winter, there isn’t much farming going on at Willow Wisp Organic Farm north of Honesdale. The owners are moving out, expanding their organic growing operation at another farm so this one’s up for sale.

“Time to move on which is a little bittersweet because we love this land and love this farm and it’s been really successful and productive for us,” said Greg Swartz. “It’s been so productive and successful, we need more land to be able to feed our customers.”

Swartz gave Newswatch 16 the tour — four greenhouses, two barns, two walk-in coolers, even enough fencing to keep the deer out. And there is a newly renovated century-old farm house.

The asking price is $500,000 to have the 12-acre organic farm ready for growing.

“So you could literally come in the spring with a little equipment and know how you could start making a living this year,” said Swartz.

Willow Wisp Farm delivers a lot of its produce to a farmer’s market in Callicoon, New York, a few miles away from the farm. But the majority — 70 percent of its business — comes from New York City, just a few hours’ drive away.

“The amount of work that goes into making a certified farm takes years,” said Chelsea Hill, an educator with the Penn State Cooperative Extension.

She says sales of organic products have been rapidly growing in recent years.

“There’s definitely a market for anyone who’s interested, especially for a farm that’s already set up. What an amazing opportunity!”

Willow Wisp Farm has been on the market only a couple of weeks and Greg Swartz expects it could sell quickly.