Court Papers: State Trooper gets in Bed with 9-Year-Old, Charged with Indecent Assault

Posted 7:15 pm, February 2, 2017, by
indecent assault

 

MOUNTAIN TOP — A state trooper working in the Harrisburg area is charged with assaulting a child in Luzerne County.

According to court papers, Corporal Patrick Finn allegedly got into bed with a 9-year-old child at a home in Mountain Top in December.

The documents accuse Finn of touching the victim and saying he wanted to have sex with her.

The corporal is facing numerous charges including indecent assault.

State police confirm Corporal Finn has been suspended without pay.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s