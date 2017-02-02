× Court Papers: State Trooper gets in Bed with 9-Year-Old, Charged with Indecent Assault

MOUNTAIN TOP — A state trooper working in the Harrisburg area is charged with assaulting a child in Luzerne County.

According to court papers, Corporal Patrick Finn allegedly got into bed with a 9-year-old child at a home in Mountain Top in December.

The documents accuse Finn of touching the victim and saying he wanted to have sex with her.

The corporal is facing numerous charges including indecent assault.

State police confirm Corporal Finn has been suspended without pay.