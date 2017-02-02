Couple Accused in Luzerne County Burglaries

EDWARDSVILLE — A couple is charged with breaking into homes in Luzerne County.

Police arrested Luke Galazin, 29, and his girlfriend Connie Mihalichko, Wednesday in Edwardsville.

Investigators say the pair broke into two homes in Pringle last week stealing a TV from one and jewelry from the other.

They are accused of then selling the jewelry at a store in Kingston.

Both are locked up in the Luzerne County Prison with bail set at $100,000 each.

