Couple Accused in Luzerne County Burglaries

EDWARDSVILLE — A couple is charged with breaking into homes in Luzerne County.
Police arrested Luke Galazin, 29, and his girlfriend Connie Mihalichko, Wednesday in Edwardsville.
Investigators say the pair broke into two homes in Pringle last week stealing a TV from one and jewelry from the other.
They are accused of then selling the jewelry at a store in Kingston.
Both are locked up in the Luzerne County Prison with bail set at $100,000 each.
5 comments
i need to lower my standards
How come these goofy dirtballs always get the hot chicks? Dang!
joeblow123
I doubt shes innocent! Moms a trainwreck!!
tomtom
hey Luke…why the long face???
magicmikexxsm
Connie Mihalichko face isn’t to bad, clean her up put some makeup on her, she’d be nice….to bad she hooked up with the wrong guy………hey WNEP can you give us a full body pic so we can see that???? lol… 🙂
THE PA HIPSTER DOOFUS
See ladies don’t mess with the Hipsters or you will end up in jail !!!