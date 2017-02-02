Celebrating the Furry Forecaster

Posted 6:35 am, February 2, 2017, by , Updated at 04:41AM, February 2, 2017

Some students in Columbia County woke up early to celebrate a pudgy prognosticator.

Thursday, February 2, 2017, is Groundhog Day.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey visited West Berwick Elementary School Thursday morning where students are learning all about Punxsutawney Phil, the furry forecaster.

Here’s a look at what you need to know about Groundhog Day, an American tradition that is meant to predict when spring will arrive.

Click here for more fun facts on Groundhog Day and see a replay from Gobbler's Knob.

Groundhog Day in a live video on Ryan Leckey's Facebook page.

