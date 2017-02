Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEMLOCK TOWNSHIP -- A crash slowed traffic on Interstate 80 in Columbia County.

East-bound traffic was down to one lane after a car skidded off a highway and down an embankment.

According to the fire chief on scene, it's believed another vehicle rear-end the car, forcing it off the interstate.

The fire chief says neither driver was seriously injured, and both lanes of Interstate 80 East were expected to reopen in Columbia County.