× Calls to Better Protect Corrections Officers

WILKES-BARRE — A two-day prison uprising in Delaware that led to the death of corrections officer there stirred up strong feelings in Luzerne County.

Just six months ago, Luzerne County Corrections Officer Kristopher Moules died during a fight with an inmate. Both men ended up dead after falling down an elevator shaft at the jail in Wilkes-Barre.

“It’s just a shame, it really is a shame.”

Charles Harris of Ashley has several friends and family members who work as corrections officers in Luzerne County and Schuylkill County.

He worries about them and hopes the deadly hostage situation in Delaware leads to changes that protect corrections officers.

“They have nothing to arm themselves with,” said Harris. “I would like to see more corrections officers and give them better pay.”

For people like George Moyer of Pittston, his heart goes out to the family of the fallen corrections officer in Delaware. He hopes the state, at least, takes care of them.

“The family shouldn’t have to want for anything anymore, period. The guy was the breadwinner, putting his life on the line every day,” said Moyer.