95 Gallons of Fuel Oil Spill onto Roadway After Crash

ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP — A road was closed in both directions after a fuel oil spill in Lycoming County.

95 gallons of fuel oil spilled onto a portion of Route 15 North and South after a three vehicle crash with a tractor trailer just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

According to officials, Route 15 North and South in Armstrong Township was closed for about an hour  while crews cleaned up the spill.

Authorities say one person received minor injuries during the crash.

