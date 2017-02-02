× 94-Year-Old Driver Given Probation for DUI Crash into Home

WILLIAMSPORT — A 94-year-old man was ordered to serve a year of probation for crashing his car into his neighbor’s home in Lycoming County.

John Flannery, 94, of Montoursville, was sentenced earlier this week for the wreck on Elm Street in Montoursville last May.

A man sitting in a chair in the living room was hit by the car and hurt.

In November, Flannery pleaded guilty to DUI and recklessly endangering another person In Lycoming County.