Woman Celebrates 106th Birthday

Posted 8:03 pm, February 1, 2017, by

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP -- A birthday present came a little early for a woman from Lackawanna County.

Marian Pysh turns 106 on Friday.

On Wednesday, Lackawanna County commissioners presented her with a certificate of recognition at the Clarks Summit Senior Living Facility.

Marian reminisced of what life was like growing up.

"It was a long time ago, a long time ago. Good days gone. Coal truck out your door, the garbage man, the horse and wagon. They were the good days," Pysh recalled.

Marian tells us she doesn't smoke but says drinking beer socially is a good thing.

She says her favorite beer is Stegmaier.

Happy Birthday, Marian!

