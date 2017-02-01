Letter of Intent Day was a busy one at Williamsport HS. The Millionaires had QB Isaiah Hankins sign with I.U.P. WR Jalen Jackson and RB Elliott Walker are going to Lock Haven and DE Ross Stebbins hopes to blossom at Bloomsburg.
Williamsport sends four to college
