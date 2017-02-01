Williamsport sends four to college

Posted 6:35 pm, February 1, 2017, by

Letter of Intent Day was a busy one at Williamsport HS.  The Millionaires had QB Isaiah Hankins sign with I.U.P.  WR Jalen Jackson and RB Elliott Walker are going to Lock Haven and DE Ross Stebbins hopes to blossom at Bloomsburg.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s