University of Scranton Holds Special Mass For Refugee Crisis

SCRANTON — Just days after President Trump signed an executive order temporarily banning all refugees from entering the United States, people came together not to protest but to pray.

The University of Scranton held a special Mass Wednesday evening for those seeking aid here.

As hymns were sung, a procession made its way to the altar inside a chapel at the University of Scranton.

This Catholic Mass was a special one, held to show that this community stands with the millions of refugees wanting to come to the United States.

“We wanted to pray in solidarity with refugees whenever they’ve come into this country, so we’re going to offer an opportunity to pray with local folks in our Scranton area but also friends and family members of our University of Scranton community members,” said Dr. Helen Wolf, the director of the University’s Office of Campus Ministry.

“We had an event last semester where a refugee actually came and spoke and it was really moving speech where he just talked about how he really felt welcomed by the Scranton community,” said junior Caroline Farrell.

Last week, President Trump signed an executive order that stopped all refugees from entering the United States for four months while the new administration reviews the application and screening process.

That decision sparked protests at airports across the country.

“How to respond to the present crisis, 59 million of our brothers and sisters, refugees of this world,” Father Rick Mally asked the crowd.

Those gathered prayed that political leaders will open their hearts to those seeking relief in our country.

“One of the reasons my parents came to America is because obviously, it’s the land of opportunity. That’s what they heard, so I’m interested in keeping that statement true and alive,” said sophomore Kieran Baguiwet, whose parents emigrated from the Philippines.

In 2015, the University’s Office of Campus Ministry created its Solidarity with Syria effort. Faculty, staff, and students advocate and provide aid for those most affected by the immigration crisis.