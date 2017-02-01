This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Early Bird Sports Expo and Northmoreland Baptist Centershot

Posted 10:53 am, February 1, 2017, by

Coming up this week, we'll take in the sights and sounds of the 2017 Early Bird Sports Expo at the Bloomsburg fairgrounds. Plus we'll introduce you to the Northmoreland Baptist Centershot program that's designed to get both young and old involved in the sport of archery.  We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s