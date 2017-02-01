This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Early Bird Sports Expo and Northmoreland Baptist Centershot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coming up this week, we'll take in the sights and sounds of the 2017 Early Bird Sports Expo at the Bloomsburg fairgrounds. Plus we'll introduce you to the Northmoreland Baptist Centershot program that's designed to get both young and old involved in the sport of archery. We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.