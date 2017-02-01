Standoff in Parking Lot of Shopping Place in Lackawanna County

Posted 5:42 am, February 1, 2017, by

TAYLOR -- No one can get in or out of a shopping center due to an ongoing standoff in Lackawanna County.

A SWAT team is keeping a close eye on Walmart's parking lot in Taylor.

Officials say it all started when a truck driver would not stop for officers. It's unclear why.

It appears they shot the tires out.

Now, police aren't letting anyone leave the store, and all of the entrances and exits are blocked off at that shopping center.

Police are now trying to get the driver to give up here in in Lackawanna County.

