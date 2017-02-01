Snow Rollers, a Rare Winter Occurance, Captured in Our Area

Posted 1:44 pm, February 1, 2017, by , Updated at 01:42PM, February 1, 2017

snow-rollerA snow roller is are a rare weather phenomenon that requires just the right wind speed and type of snow to occur.

The wind pushes chunks of snow along the ground causing them to pick up more snow. The same way you would build a snowman. The difference, the center is hollow.

snow-roller2The weak center snow layer is blown out by the wind. They can be as small as a baseball or as large as sofa! What a treat to see!

Thanks to Jarin Segur and Carolyn Wilston for sharing pics with us at WNEP from Tioga and Bradford Counties.

