School Bus, Car Collide in Pottsville

Posted 11:06 am, February 1, 2017
Photo courtesy: Republican Herald

Photo courtesy: Republican Herald

POTTSVILLE — There were some scary moments for students in Schuylkill County when a car crashed into a school bus Wednesday morning.

The wreck happened just before 9 a.m. at the intersection of 20th and Market Streets in Pottsville.

We’re told 22 elementary students were on the bus at the time.

Some suffered bumps and bruises, but the superintendent tells Newswatch 16 all of the children were checked out and are OK after the crash.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

1 Comment