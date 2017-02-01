Roses: How To Get A Deal

Even though Valentine’s Day is still about two weeks away, deal seekers say now is actually the time you might be able to really bag some bargains on that bouquet. Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey tackled tips to help you get the most buds for your bucks Wednesday from Floral Designs in Forty Fort. Area florists say ordering your loved ones that special bouquet sooner, rather than later, might end up saving you time and money in the long run.

Consumer gurus, including those at “Brad’s Deals” which is online deal/shopping site, studied the rising cost of roses around Valentine’s Day. The company tracked base prices for a dozen roses from five online online florists from January through December 2016 and noticed February was the most expensive month. See more of “Brad’s Deals” tips here.