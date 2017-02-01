Pocono Mountain School to Offer Sponsorships Inside High Schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP -- The Pocono Mountain School District unveiled plans to start selling sponsorships and advertisement space to businesses that would go inside the high school in places like the auditorium, the cafeteria, and even the gym.

School leaders believe this could be a big boost to their budget as more and more school districts find themselves making cuts to get by.

"By doing this and exploring ideas like this and concepts like this, they can continue to achieve those goals of maintaining fiscal responsibility," said Jeanine Hofbauer with HYPED, the liaison between the school district and potential businesses. Hofbauer, whose daughter is currently a sophomore in the school district, signed on with the district to help attract businesses for sponsorship deals around the high school with the money going into the district's general fund.

You won't find any logos in classrooms or directly distracting students from learning, but Hofbauer hopes to attract businesses big and small.

"It's more community exposure," said John Holahan with Liberty Homes Custom Builders. "I'm a home builder. I'm not going to be trying to sell houses to people here, but we want to be involved in the community and the school district."

The new program would also create a school magazine that includes those sponsors, allowing students like Rebecca Sebring to hone their skills designing the final product.

"I think it's a really cool way for people to get involved in something there's not many clubs for - graphic design or journalism," said Sebring. "It's a really cool way to get in real-world experience."

Organizers with this sponsorship program hope to have banners and deals in place by the spring.