Major Jordan and Brycen Mussina to Lafayette

Posted 6:33 pm, February 1, 2017, by

Two members of our WNEP Dream Team, LB, Major Jordan of North Schuylkill, and QB, Brycen Mussina from Montoursville announced they would be attending Lafayette next season.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

