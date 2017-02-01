Home & Backyard Philadelphia Flower Show Road Trip Contest

Posted 2:55 pm, February 1, 2017, by and , Updated at 12:26PM, February 1, 2017

Load ‘em up and head ‘em out, WNEP’s Home & Backyard is going on a road trip to the Philadelphia Flower Show, and we want YOU to come along!

Just watch Home & Backyard Saturdays at 9am in February. Watch for our keyword at the bottom of the screen and then enter that keyword right here. There’s a new keyword each Saturday, beginning February 4. You’re allowed one entry per day during the contest period, which ends Monday, February 20.

25 lucky winners can bring 1 guest each and board a bus at the WNEP studios bound for the Philadelphia Flower Show on Monday, March 13. Joining you will be our very own Jackie Lewandowski, Paul Epsom and Mike Stevens will be joining you.

See the official rules for more details, and CLICK HERE to enter!

