× Hazleton Protest against President’s Executive Orders

HAZLETON — In solidarity with protests going on around the country, some gathered in Luzerne County to stand up against President Trump’s executive order on immigration.

The protest in Hazleton was located outside Congressman Lou Barletta’s office.

Just over two dozen people stood along Broad Street In Hazleton outside Congressman Barletta’s office, holding up signs in protest of President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.

“It’s outrageous,” said Chris Snyder of Allentown. “The executive order that was done and all the rhetoric against refugees and immigrants is appalling. It’s time that we as a nation go back to our roots and embrace diversity and our heritage of immigration.”

The president’s executive order puts a minimum 90-day halt on immigrants coming to the United States from seven Muslim-majority countries. It suspends Syrian refugees from coming here indefinitely.

Congressman Barletta supports the executive order, telling us that it is a reasonable way to protect the people of the United States from terrorists.

“None of the terrorists that we have had so far have come from these countries,” said Joe Czarnecki, Action Together NEPA.

That’s why these protesters and protesters around the country believe the president’s order is a discriminatory ban targeted at religion, not terrorism.

It’s also why protesters in Hazleton, like Joann Bilbelis, want to send Congressman Barletta a message: if he continues to support the president’s controversial executive order, the congressman loses her vote.

“We want to let him know November 2018 is not too far away,” said Bilbelis.

She’s protested earlier this month in Washington, she’s protesting again here, and plans to protest in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.

“I protested in the 60’s for Vietnam. I can’t believe I am back out here again. This shouldn’t be happening.”

Congressman Barletta was in Washington DC on Wednesday. His office there sent us a statement from him regarding the protest outside his office in Hazleton.

It said in part, “people have the right to express their opinions in a respectful manner. I happen to disagree with their interpretation of President Trump’s executive order.”

Another similar protest is expected this Saturday in Wilkes-Barre on Public Square.