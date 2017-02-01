× Geisinger Lists Top Baby Names of 2016

DANVILLE — Parents are gaga over Jackson and Emma.

Geisinger Health System (GHS) has tabulated the most popular names of the more than 5,000 babies delivered at its hospitals throughout 2016. For the second year, variations of the name Jackson were the top moniker for baby boys. Grayson climbed the crib rails into the top 10 list, overcoming Liam to settle into second place. Olivia crawled up eight spots to tie with Emma for the top girls’ name, bumping Adalynn to the backseat.

Most of the girls’ names are new to our top 10 list, except for family favorites Olivia, Emma and Adalynn. For the boys, Aidan and Gabriel lost their top spots, making room for names like Wyatt and Oliver for the first time.

Below are our top 10 baby names in 2016, as well as the trendiest names at Geisinger hospitals including Holy Spirit Health System, Camp Hill; Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital, Bloomsburg; Geisinger Lewistown Hospital, Lewistown; Geisinger Medical Center, Danville; and Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

Top 2016 names at Geisinger Health System (all hospitals):

Female Male Olivia Emma Adalynn Madison Charlotte Harper Grace Sophia Lillian Amelia Jackson Grayson Liam Noah Jacob Mason Wyatt Oliver Carter William



Most popular names at each hospital:

Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital, Bloomsburg (294 babies)

Female Male Evelyn Morgan Skylar Carter Grayson Owen

Geisinger–Lewistown Hospital, Lewistown (508 babies)

Female Male Harper Madison Adalynn Owen William Jackson

Geisinger Medical Center, Danville (1,795 babies)

Female Male Olivia Adalynn Aubrey Jackson Mason Greyson

Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp. (1,554 babies)

Female Male Layla Grace Emma Jackson Noah Liam

Holy Spirit Health System, Camp Hill (1,006 babies)

Female Male Olivia Emma Madison Jacob Carter Benjamin

To find these results, Geisinger combined different spelling variations of the same sounding name. For example, the ranking for Adalynn also includes variations Adalinn, Adalyn, Addalyn and Addalynn. While Jackson also includes variations such as Jacksen, Jaxon, Jaxson and Jaxxon. Many of the other names on the list include multiple spellings.

In comparison, website BabyCenter.com recently released that the most popular names of 2016 as reported by their subscribers were Sophia for girls and — surprise — Jackson for boys.