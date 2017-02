× Driver Flees after Crashing into Utility Pole

SCRANTON — A hit and run has power out to some customers in Scranton Wednesday morning.

A car hit a utility pole causing wires to come down on Birney Avenue around 8:30 a.m.

Police say the driver also hit a tractor trailer and a traffic light and then ran from the scene in Scranton.

About 1,200 customers are without power.

Head here for more outage information.