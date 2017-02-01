Central Dauphin East vs Williamsport

Williamsport played Central Dauphin East in boys basketball. The Millionaires led by 22 points in the third quarter and hung on 78-72. Stanley Scott and Rondell Carson split 40 points evenly in the win.
