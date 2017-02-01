Central Dauphin East vs Williamsport

Posted 10:54 pm, February 1, 2017, by

Williamsport played Central Dauphin East in boys basketball.  The Millionaires led by 22 points in the third quarter and hung on 78-72.  Stanley Scott and Rondell Carson split 40 points evenly in the win.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s