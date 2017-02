Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUZERNE -- A fire damaged an apartment building in Luzerne County.

The place on North Walnut Street in Luzerne went up just before 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

Officials say two of the three apartments in the building are destroyed.

The Red Cross is helping eight people put out by the fire.

Fire officials believe the flames sparked on the first floor.

The fire marshal is expected to look for a cause here in Luzerne County.