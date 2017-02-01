Al Boscov Given Late-Stage Cancer Diagnosis
READING, Pa. — Al Boscov, chairman of Boscov’s Department Stores, let his employees know that he was diagnosed with cancer.
Boscov told employees in a personal letter delivered by his nephew, Jim Boscov.
Jim Boscov was promoted to CEO of the retail chain in 2015, when Al Boscov retired. Al Boscov retired once before, about 15 years before that. He came back after the store went through bankruptcy.
In 2013, Boscov was inducted into the Pennsylvania Retailers’ Association Hall of Fame.
Al Boscov took the helm from his father Solomon in the 1950s and took Boscov’s from a single store in Reading to more than 40 stores in five states.
Full statement from Jim Boscov:
Yesterday, Albert asked me to convey a personal letter he wrote to his coworkers informing them that he had received a diagnosis of a late state cancer. In typical fashion, the first thing he did was thank them for the outstanding results for 2016. Our year end results were far ahead of other retailers. He then encouraged them to find the best possible bargains for the next sales event.
He then told them of his diagnosis and voiced strong confidence in the management team and in all Boscov’s coworkers to continue to do what has made Boscov’s successful in the past.
All of us who worked closely with Albert for many years have been infused with the spirit, the drive, and the ethic it takes to succeed, and our best compliment to Albert is to continue doing what we do. That’s what made us successful and unique in the retail industry.
Boscov’s is the largest family owned department store chain in the country, and as I promised Albert, I’m personally committed to lead, and our families are solidly behind our very capable team to continue long into the future, doing what we’ve done successfully.