× Al Boscov Given Late-Stage Cancer Diagnosis

READING, Pa. — Al Boscov, chairman of Boscov’s Department Stores, let his employees know that he was diagnosed with cancer.

Boscov told employees in a personal letter delivered by his nephew, Jim Boscov.

Jim Boscov was promoted to CEO of the retail chain in 2015, when Al Boscov retired. Al Boscov retired once before, about 15 years before that. He came back after the store went through bankruptcy.

In 2013, Boscov was inducted into the Pennsylvania Retailers’ Association Hall of Fame.

Al Boscov took the helm from his father Solomon in the 1950s and took Boscov’s from a single store in Reading to more than 40 stores in five states.

Full statement from Jim Boscov: