Shamokin Mayor Arrested in Connection with Cell Phone Tower Construction

January 31, 2017
Photo credit: Daily Item

SHAMOKIN — The mayor of Shamokin has been arrested.

Shamokin Mayor Bill Milbrand is accused of illegally covering 14 burial sites at Shamokin Cemetery during the construction of a cell phone tower.

Online court documents show Milbrand is charged with several felony counts of institutional vandalism.

He also faces about two dozen misdemeanor counts.

Milbrand is also president of the Shamokin Cemetery Association.

