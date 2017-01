× Robbery Suspect Arrested in New Jersey

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. — Police in New Jersey say they arrested a robbery suspect who is from our area.

Officers in Hackettstown, New Jersey arrested Tyrell Durham, 22, of Edwardsville on Monday.

Police had previously arrested Kayla Rodriguez of Scranton and Franklin Williams Jr. of Wilkes-Barre.

The three are accused of robbing a man in June of 2016.

Rodriguez and Williams face charges in a second robbery in New Jersey as well.