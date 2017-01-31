Watch Live at 8PM: President Trump Announces Supreme Court Justice Nominee
School Closings And Delays

Police Looking for Man Accused of Sexual Assault

Posted 7:37 pm, January 31, 2017, by
union-assault

EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Police in part of Union County are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a jogger.

Investigators said the victim was jogging on Heatherbloom Drive near Lewisburg Saturday afternoon when a man forced the victim into the backseat of a red SUV.

Police say the man then forced the victim to perform a sexual act on him.

Police released a sketch of the man.

Anyone with information is asked to call Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department at 570-524-4302.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s