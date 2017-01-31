× Police Looking for Man Accused of Sexual Assault

EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Police in part of Union County are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a jogger.

Investigators said the victim was jogging on Heatherbloom Drive near Lewisburg Saturday afternoon when a man forced the victim into the backseat of a red SUV.

Police say the man then forced the victim to perform a sexual act on him.

Police released a sketch of the man.

Anyone with information is asked to call Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department at 570-524-4302.