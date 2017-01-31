Police Arrest Man They Say Was Setting off Explosives in Carbondale

Posted 10:55 pm, January 31, 2017, by , Updated at 10:56PM, January 31, 2017
eric-barron

CARBONDALE — Police in Carbondale arrested a man they say was setting off explosives in the city overnight.

Officers investigated the sounds of several loud explosions in the area of Fallbrook and Dundaff Streets around 5 a.m. Tuesday. They found a man riding an ATV with a rack with three PVC tubes.

Police say Eric Barron was firing quarter-sticks of dynamite into the air.

In addition to two quarter-sticks of dynamite, police say Barron also had a loaded handgun and crystal meth in his possession.

