Plea Entered in Death of 4-Year-Old Boy

POTTSVILLE — A man accused in the death of a little boy has entered a plea in Schuylkill County court.

The Schuylkill County district attorney says Phillip Moeller has entered a no contest plea to involuntary manslaughter.

Moeller was charged in 2015 with the death of 4-year-old Tanner Geiger in 2013.

The boy was the grandson of Moeller’s girlfriend at the time and he was babysitting the child.

According to court papers, Moeller called Butler Township police after the 4-year-old boy stopping breathing.

Tanner was taken to Geisinger Medical Center near Danville, where he died a few days later from head injuries.

Moeller told police he was playing with the child, log-rolling him onto the bed when Tanner hit his head, but medical experts said the little boy’s injuries were too severe for that.

After Geiger died, Butler Township police say that Moeller told them, “I might have been a little more forceful. I picked him up but I threw him a little harder.”

And that he was, “frustrated and upset with Tanner and doing something that he regretted doing.”