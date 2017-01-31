School Closings And Delays

More Charges for Alleged Bank Robber

Posted 2:40 pm, January 31, 2017, by
bank_robberies_wall_new

KULPMONT — A Shamokin man was charged for the third time Tuesday for his alleged role as the driver in a bank robbery, this time a December heist in Kulpmont, according to court documents.

Richard Snyder, 26, was charged Tuesday after Kulpmont police said Snyder admitted he and his alleged accomplice, Darren Miller, 31, also of Shamokin, planned to rob the BB&T Bank, in Kulpmont on Dec ember 6.

Snyder was charged earlier this month for his roles in bank robberies in Trevorton and Elysburg.

