× “Make America Pray Again” Addresses Trump Actions

CLARKS GREEN — An event in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania called “Make America Pray Again” was planned before Donald Trump took office, but it is addressing some of the controversy from the past 10 days and the division in America.

Dozens of pastors from the region gathered at the Assembly of God in Clarks Green for a luncheon focused on prayer and getting faith back in the lives of people in our country.

“Because we need roots. When you look at the way life is now, when you see how deeply divided out country was in the last election, we’ve got to get something bigger than arguing about red and blue, and we’ve got to get back to something that’s really firm. I think that’s truth,” said President of Clarks Summit University Jim Lytle

Students from Clarks Summit University hosted the luncheon. They did the cooking and serving but were there for more than just that. They also wanted to hear the message.

“Trying to get prayer back into our country. It’s definitely necessary. We wouldn’t be anywhere without God,” said student Caden Arendt.

Popular Evangelical speaker David Barton was the focus at Tuesday’s event. He says the bible addresses a lot of the same issues we still deal with today, including many issues in this year’s election, especially President Trump’s travel ban.

“It makes sense that you do not want to bring people into the nation that do not like the nation,” Barton said.

Barton likes that Trump said Christian refugees who are persecuted in the Middle East are a priority.

“Let’s raise our level of higher vetting, let’s get higher vetting so that we’re making sure that people who are coming really are friendly, don’t want to blow us up. We know that the persecuted Christians are not that, so they can keep coming in and out of the seven nations. That was significant news that really didn’t get out there about the travel ban,” Barton explained.

Before Tuesday’s luncheon, there was a lecture at Clarks Summit University and the “Make America Pray Again” event ends Tuesday evening with a rally in Williamsport. Organizers say they had to change the venue of the event because over 1,000 people pre-registered.