Loyalsock is coming off an eight point loss to Williamsport, but that has the Lancers looking ahead to big games against Lewisburg and Danville this week.
Loyalsock on Lewisburg
-
Loyalsock vs Danville
-
High School Football Schedule for 11/4/2016
-
Danville vs Lewisburg
-
High School Football Schedule for 10/21/2016
-
High School Football Schedule for Week #8 2016
-
-
High School Football Schedule for Week #7 2016
-
High School Football Schedule for 10-28-2016
-
Voluntary Water Restrictions after Gasoline Spill
-
Danville Man is U.S. Blind Golfing Champ
-
Officials Warn About Secret Sister Gift Exchange Scam
-
-
New Temporary Polling Place in Loyalsock Township
-
Loyalsock vs Lake-Lehman soccer
-
Loyalsock vs Bloomsburg