× Don’t Wait, Apply Now!

It might seem early, but some area career counselors say now is the prime time to go after that must-have-job, especially for up and coming college graduates.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey teamed up with Chris Whitney, the career services director at the University of Scranton for some helpful tips.

When it comes to getting started, here’s what Chris suggests:

Identify Your Network – find out who do you know that works in the industry you want to work in.

Brush Up Your Resume – make sure your resume says what the reader needs it to say, not necessarily what you think is cool.

Practice Makes Confident – know what you want to say in an interview and practice out loud. It goes back to your network. Those experienced professionals can help you understand what is important about the job/company/the industry.

Be Willing To Take Advice – be open to taking cues from the people “in the know.”

Helpful Online Tools:

CareerBuilder.com (job posts, career tips, and advice) Indeed.com (Job posts across the country) LinkedIn.com (the networking site of our time) Vault.com (a resource site for various industries: blogs, posts, rankings, etc.) PaCareerZone.org (this site offers info. assessments & PA specific occupation information).