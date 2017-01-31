× Crash Snarls Traffic on I-81 in Lackawanna County

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP — A crash closed part of an interstate highway in Lackawanna County Tuesday morning.

Crews said a pickup pulling a camper crashed around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 81 south between the Waverly exit (197) and the Clarks Summit exit (194).

Both of the southbound lanes were blocked, The wreck was cleared before noon, according to PennDOT.

There is no word on injuries.

