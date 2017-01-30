× Technology: Driving Force At Philadelphia Auto Show

PHILADELPHIA – With classic cars of days past, all the way to the exotic cars of tomorrow, you can see more than 700 cars on the showroom floor at the Philadelphia Convention Center.

People are spending time looking at everything from the outside of the cars to digital dashboards.

“The reason people come back more year after year is the technology has changed the karma has solar power and that’s what you’re seeing throughout the show,” David Kelleher of Philadelphia Auto Show.

The Philadelphia International Auto Show began in 1902, and every year since, organizers have been trying to make it bigger and better.

This year’s show featured Karma’s Renovo which the manufacturer says is the first vehicle sold in the United States with a solar roof that will power the vehicle.

Things like adaptive cruise control, active high beam control, and self-parking ability the type of autonomous technology that comes with some cars on the showroom floor.

“You’re seeing a lot of autonomous features throughout the show. You’re seeing a lot of different energy sources. Electric is prevalent. The Bolt is here which is the North American Car of the Year,” said Kelleher.

There was even a car simulator for to test your skills.

For people like Curtis Harned, who grew up in Wyalusing, these features are important as he searches for a new car for his family.

“We are looking for something a little bit bigger, third-row seating, all the technology that they have to offer, Bluetooth, the connected-type stuff, so anything they have to offer will be pretty good,” said Harned.

Now it was time for the big question. How close are we to flying cars? Kelleher could only smile.

“The future is here. They are worried about the consumer adapting to it so you get all the nice features but you can drive your car too. You’re going to see your car morph and morph but flying cars, I don’t know, soon,” said Kelleher.

If you’d like to check out the new cars that don’t fly, the Philadelphia auto show runs through February 5.

39.952584 -75.165222