Support, Opposition to President Trump in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has joined 16 attorneys general from across the country in opposing President Trump’s executive order on immigration.
Shapiro, a Democrat, said Monday he is exploring all options.
Meanwhile, there are plenty of people applauding the executive order.
Most of Luzerne County voted heavily in favor of Donald Trump on Election Day, so we were interested if the controversy surrounding President Trump’s first week has changed anyone’s mind or if it solidified their support.
President Trump’s first week in office has left people in Luzerne County with mixed feelings. On Election Day, people packed the polls in Luzerne County and the majority voted for Trump.
It seems Trump’s supporters still support him.
“I think it is great. I think everything he is doing is right on target. I think he is keeping his promises and doing everything he said he would do,” said Kathy Lasko of Wyoming.
But not all of them agree with his methods and some even offered advice.
“Just think things out,” said one voter.
The president has had a controversial first week. He signed more than a dozen executive orders. Some of them, including the immigration ban against people from seven Muslim-majority countries, sparked protests.
“I don’t trust him,” said Tina Babich of Dallas. “I just think he is going to cause chaos. That is my thought, chaos. I didn’t vote for him and I didn’t want him to be president.”
From the people we talked to, it seems like many are paying close attention to every move President Trump makes. Those who voted for him want him to succeed, and those who voted against him are still very much frustrated.
magicmikexxsm
I would like to thank former President Barack Obama’s executive action imposing more thorough vetting for refugees traveling to the U.S. from Iraq and winning in the Supreme Court decision known as the ’Kentucky case’.
That case was about this…….
the Supreme Court upholding in 2011 former President Barack Obama’s executive action imposing more thorough vetting for refugees traveling to the U.S. from Iraq. The case, known as the “Kentucky case,” stemmed from two Iraqi refugees who were living in Kentucky and who were arrested in May 2011 for their alleged ties to building roadside bombs in 2005, the Washington Post reported.
Following concern among lawmakers, the Obama administration said it would conduct deeper background checks through additional measures of screening for the nearly 60,000 other Iraqi refugees who had already traveled to the U.S.
THE DEMORATS LOSE AGAIN…HAHAHAH LOL