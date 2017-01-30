In Central PA, Vigil for Immigration and Support for Presdent Trump’s Plan

BLOOMSBURG -- Newswatch 16 found plenty of people in favor of President Trump's plan on immigration.
President Trump issued executive orders limiting immigration from around the world over the weekend, causing a firestorm of protests.
But not everyone was protesting the president's order.
"That's what President Trump campaigned on and he's fulfilling one of his campaign promises like he said that he would," said Craig Pickard of Bloomsburg.
"Donald Trump is the only one that's standing up for it," said Rudy Nelson of Catawissa.
He believes the president did the right thing by closing the borders.
"He wants to have the country safe. You're either going to have a vetting system with immigrants and you're going to have to control the borders or else you're going to just suffer the consequences."
Trump also temporarily suspended immigration from several predominantly Muslim countries.
"I don't believe that he has any animosity towards the Muslim community. I don't. But I think that he is just really trying to keep our nation safe and I think it's a good thing, I don't think it's going to be permanent," said Billie Jo Zerbe of Bloomsburg.
"The vast majority of people aren't terrorists, I understand that. But on the other hand, it has become a problem and hopefully this is a starting point, whether you're for it or against it," said Pickard.
A vigil in support of immigrants was held at Bucknell University. They gathered for a candlelight vigil on campus Monday evening.
The office of Chaplains and Religious Life sponsored the vigil.
We found people from a variety of denominations gathered there.
"While we all have our own political views, this is a neutral ground. This is a safe space. And that's why we're doing it. It's a simple thing to put together, these things you can have five or you can have 50. But what people remember is that someone stood for them," said Rev. Dr. John Colatch.
"When we just cross out the minute details of everything that's going on, we're just humans and we're here to support one another," said Kabir Udin.
Some students and faculty members at Bucknell are planning a walkout and teach-in Tuesday at 1 p.m. The event will show their support for those affected by the immigration ban, which they said includes a number of students and faculty on the campus.
