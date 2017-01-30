St. John Neumann vs Montoursville boys basketball

Posted 11:03 pm, January 30, 2017, by

St. John Neumann, our last remaining undefeated boys basketball team, took on Montoursville in late January action.  Knights won 77-54 to go to 15-0 this season.  82 consecutive regular season wins for SJN.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

