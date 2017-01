Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLD FORGE -- A man will spend four to eight years in prison for a crash that killed his passenger in Lackawanna County.

Cory Uhrin of Old Forge learned his sentence Monday. He was also sentenced to six years probation.

In October, he pleaded guilty to homicide by motor vehicle and DUI.

Police say Uhrin was behind the wheel when he crashed into a tree off Sibley Avenue in Old Forge back in 2015.

His passenger, Mackenzie Evanusa, 18, was killed.