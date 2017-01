Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG -- The governor is looking at ways to cut the state's budget deficit.

Governor Tom Wolf is expected to propose combining the departments of Human Services, Health, Aging, and Drug and Alcohol programs.

Wolf's office says the state faces a $2 billion budget deficit.

The governor is expected to release his proposed budget for the next fiscal year early next month.

Governor Wolf Announces Plan to Create Department of Health and Human Services https://t.co/ogRSjzI0v5 pic.twitter.com/EKewiNRb4q — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) January 30, 2017