Community Coat Closet Overflowing with Coats

PINE CREEK TOWNSHIP — There’s a problem at a community coat closet in Clinton County: too many coats.

Tucked away inside Pine Creek Valley Christian Church, just outside of Avis, there’s a closet overflowing with coats, hats, and scarves, all waiting to be given away for free.

The church started Vera’s Coat Closet about two years ago in memory of Vera Saar.

“She liked to do a lot for the community,” said organizer Mary Sander. “She would gather coats in the winter time. I just, when she passed away, I felt the need to continue this for our community.”

“Most of our donations, we just put the word out there, they bring them in,” said Cindy Walker.

In just one year, the church has collected about 140 new and barely worn coats. The closet is filled but it’s still missing one very important thing: people who need coats.

“Our church is just this little tucked-away gem. We are here. We are here to help,” said Sander.

Newswatch 16 met up with a few people who now have a brand new coat thanks to Vera’s Closet. None of them wanted to talk with us on camera. Privacy is a big reason why organizers think people aren’t reaching out for help.

“Those people that are in need aren’t going to step up. For the most part, they aren’t going to step up,” Sander said.

“That’s probably part of it,” said Walker. “Maybe afraid to step forward and ask for help, you know, a little proud.”

“If there is someone out there that just needs a coat, we are here, no questions,” Sander added.

Vera’s closet is open and overflowing. People in need should call the church near Avis at 570-753-8736.