× Commonwealth Health EMS Opens New Dispatch Center

SCRANTON — Renovations to a new dispatch center for Commonwealth Health EMS are finished in Scranton,

The ribbon was cut Monday morning on the headquarters along Remington Avenue.

“It was actually a room 10 by 12. We had all these people jam packed in there. This was our training center. Now it’s turned into a comprehensive dispatch center for Commonwealth Health,” said Gary McIntyre of Commonwealth Health.

The upgrades include high-tech equipment and room for eight dispatchers to handle emergency calls and patient transports.