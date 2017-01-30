Commonwealth Health EMS Opens New Dispatch Center

Posted 3:37 pm, January 30, 2017, by
scr-dispatch

SCRANTON — Renovations to a new dispatch center for Commonwealth Health EMS are finished in Scranton,

The ribbon was cut Monday morning on the headquarters along Remington Avenue.

“It was actually a room 10 by 12. We had all these people jam packed in there. This was our training center. Now it’s turned into a comprehensive dispatch center for Commonwealth Health,” said Gary McIntyre of Commonwealth Health.

The upgrades include high-tech equipment and room for eight dispatchers to handle emergency calls and patient transports.

