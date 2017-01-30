College Class Discusses Executive Order on Immigration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT -- It’s a U.S. constitutional and legal history class, but Dr. Craig Miller took time out to discuss some current issues at Pennsylvania College of Technology.

"First the United States wants to determine who you are, what have you been doing, who have you been affiliated with," said Dr. Miller.

Over the weekend, President Trump issued a series of executive orders. One in particular related to immigration. It temporarily banned nearly all travelers from several Middle Eastern and African countries from entering the United States.

"The broader problem is there are people with visas and green cards,” said Craig Miller.

The executive order left a lot of unanswered questions.

"When I first heard about it, I was like kind of excited. I was happy," said Jessica Everetts.

When Everetts found out who was affected by the ban, she says her opinion changed.

"It was upsetting because there are a lot of great people here that mean us no harm,” said Everetts.

"I don't think this is a good step towards any type of fighting against terrorism. I think it cast too wide of a net. I think it caught people up that it didn't need to," said Adam Hoffman.

With the fight over the immigration ban now in court, this may not be the last time students raise these kinds of constitutional questions in class.