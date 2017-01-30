× Beiter’s Celebrates 40 Years

DANVILLE — A department store in Danville is not only surviving, it’s thriving.

Beiter’s department store is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

It was hard to miss the sale signs at Beiter’s. Everything was 25 percent off as the store is celebrating 40 years in business.

“They know they got a bargain, they come back. It keeps bringing them back,” said Thomas Beiter.

And those bargains are some of the reasons long-time shoppers keep coming back.

“I’ve been coming here since they opened. You can find anything in here. If you can’t find it someplace else, you come to Beiter’s,” said customer Susan Wertz.

“(I’ve been coming here) like 20 years or more probably, ever since I’m younger,” said Karen Dobson.

“Crafting was our biggest department for a long time. It’s still a big one but we have toys. You can’t match our toy department. And we have a lot of niches,” said Beiter.

Tom Beiter bought this building 40 years ago and has been running a successful business ever since. His son Tom now runs the day to day operations but he still comes in and talks to the customers.

“Yeah, they’re my friends, they’re my friends,” he said.

All of the people who spoke with Newswatch 16 say one of their favorite parts of coming here is interacting with Mr. Beiter.

“He knows who we are. He’s big on 4H animals for my children,” said Wertz.

“Everybody knows him,” said Dobson. “You come in and you get the popcorn smell when you walk through the door.”

The 40th birthday bash at Beiter’s Department Store runs through the end of February.