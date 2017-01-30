× Avoiding “Splitsville”

It’s the time of year when more people feel a strain on their marriage. Marital experts say January is known as “Divorce Month.” The pros say it’s because people usually wait until after the holidays to split up, especially when they have kids. Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey tackled this topic more in-depth with help from two licensed therapists from the Marriage Resource Center in the Scranton Area.

Experts say there are four scientific warning signs that research shows predict couples will get a divorce. Those signs are called the “Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse.” They include:

1) criticism – when you’re constantly attacking your partner’s character.

2) contempt – having hatred or disrespect for your partner. An eye roll is a classic sign.

3) defensiveness – meeting your partner’s complaint with a complaint of your own.

4) stonewalling – basically giving your partner the silent treatment.

If you’re experiencing any of those situations mentioned above with your partner, experts say that’s when you should reach out for professional help.

To learn more about the Marriage Resource Center, head here!