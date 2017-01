Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Thursday, one of winter's annual rituals takes place in Punxsutawney. A groundhog will emerge from his lair and If he sees his shadow, it means six more weeks of winter.

This ritual has gone on since 1887 and Mike Stevens was there for the centennial celebration of Groundhog Day. We head Back Down the Pennsylvania Road to Gobbler's Knob in 1986.