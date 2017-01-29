Warsofsky, Jarry, Donatelli Ready for AHL All-Star Game

David Warsofsky and Tristan Jarry will represent the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at the AHL All-Star game at Lehigh Valley. Head Coach Clark Donatelli will also be on the sidelines. Warsofsky and Donatelli shared their thoughts on the honor.

