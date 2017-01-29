Pennsylvania Elected Officials Respond to Trump Immigration Ban

President Donald Trump’s restrictions on refugees and people from several Muslim-majority countries entering the United States are controversial to say the least.

Several elected leaders in Pennsylvania took to social media to express their opinions about the executive order and the protests that followed.

U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D) left a black tie event Saturday night to go to the Philadelphia International Airport to meet with customs officials after several people were detained. He went on to tweet:

“.@realdonaldtrump made a political decision w/ exec order. Whatever the politics, I won’t stand by as the promise of America is diminished.”

“Generations of Americans have fought for the fundamental principles of this nation. We have a sacred obligation to do the same.”

“If there’s a way to make our refugee screening process better, I’m ready to discuss it.”

“But a #MuslimBan by another name is not who we are and won’t make us any safer.”

On the other side of the aisle, Republican Congressman Lou Barletta tweeted:

“@potus is right to suspend refugee program & focus on Syria & other trouble spots. Flawed program w/security gaps.”

Barletta went on to say:

“I have long called for suspension of refugee program while we can’t properly screen applicants. Must know they are who they say they are.”

Democratic Congressman Matt Cartwright urged President Trump to rethink his “ill-conceived, discriminatory and dangerous executive order banning Muslim travel to this country.”

We have asked for comments from both Senator Pat Toomey (R) and Congressman Tom Marino (R). Their spokespersons say right now, neither has a statement.